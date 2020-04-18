Spiritual scholar Syed Abbas Gillani predicts about Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

TORONTO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2020) Renowned spiritual scholar and astrologist Syed Abbas Gillani predicted on Saturday that global Coronavirus pandemic would take around two months to end.

He also predicted that the post Corona-world would be a bit different from the past normal world as the compliance of certain measures would be declared must for the safety of the travelers. He believed that this pandemic is evidence that God is not happy with all of us.

“This is a lesson from God to all of us to be back on the right track and be honest and kind to each other,” said Syed Abbasi Gillani while talking to Pakistan Point. He stated that this pandemic would be end soon but the doctors would be deployed at all airports all around the world for screening of the travelers.

He was sad that majority of the people in Muslim world were not good human beings as compared to the people in the western countries.

“This is unfortunately a fact that majority of the people in Muslims worlds have very materialistic approach and are not good human beings as they should have been, because most of the time they resort to fraud and greed,” said Gillani.

He said he found western people very descent people, loyal and honest from what they do.

“I never noticed cheating and fraud in western peoples’ lives,” he further said.

“There will flights flying over us and cycle of the life will as normal as it was with a bit change ,” he said, hinting that but it would all be very soon.

He advised the Muslims to abide by the teachings of Holy Quran and Sunah and they should correct themselves in the light of islam.

“There will be no harm to them if they start properly following Islam. They must recite Bismillah and Kalima before eating anything and must wash their hands before and after every meal and should not disturb and tease any person and even the animals. You will see the change,” he asked the Muslims.

Talking about the politics and recent issue of Jahangir Khan Tareen over Wheat and sugar crisis, he said that he would as silent like JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

“Look, where is Maulana Fazl ur Rehman now. No one thought he would disappear but he disappeared as I predicted. And this is what is going to happen with this guy (Tareen) very soon,” he predicted.

“Let me tell you one thing,” he went on to say, adding that Imran Khan was making efforts to correct this nation and to bring the country back on the track, and everything will be on the right track if remains in power for next five to ten years.

He said that the PM Imran Khan was not going anywhere during the next five to ten years.