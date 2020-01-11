UAE social media star falls in love with Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Khalid Al-Ameeri—known social media star—says Pakistan is a beautiful land and the people here are kind and hospitable.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2020) Khalid Al-Ameer—the social media star of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)— fell in love with Pakistan during his first visit to Islamabad, the reports said here on Saturday.

According to the details, Khalid Al-Ameeri also met President Arif Alvi and said shared picture of his meeting on Instagram. He wrote: “ Loving and hospitable are the words I would use to describe the people of Pakistan,”.

He also visited Faisal Mosque in Islamabad and shared his picture on social media, saying that he had fallen in love with Pakistan and said that the people there were so loving and good.

Earlier, he visited Nathia Gali and the adjoining places where he enjoyed tea and gossip with local people. Khalid made video of his visit and shared on the social media for his fans and friends.