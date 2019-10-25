(@fidahassanain)

The UK's widely circulated magazine's front page was titled " Duchess Wins Hearts".

UK's top magazine features Royal couple's visit to Pakistan

The UK's widely circulated magazine's front page was titled " Duchess Wins Hearts".

LONDON: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News, Oct 25th, 2019) Duchess of Cambridge Princess Kate Middleton has been featured by UK's top Royal Magazine regarding the royal couple's recent tour to Pakistan.The Royal news Magazine titled "Duchess Wins Hearts" on its first page with color picture showing the princess wearing a "Dopatta".

It also carried another picture of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Duke of Cambridge Prince William wearing traditional headgear from northern Pakistan. In the second picture, the royal couple was titled: " “William and Kate’s Triumph”. The title is quite bold and overlaps the content image.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Princess Kate Middleton completed their five-day official tour to Pakistan and met the Pakistani leadership including Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi. The Royal coupled also visited the national cricket academy, Royal Mosque and also enjoyed special tour to the northern areas of the country. They also witnessed the recent impact of climate change in Pakistan and paid visit to a SOS village in Lahore. High security arrangements were made during the couples' visit to Pakistan. The citizens were very eager to see the Royal family. Beside it, the worlds' eyes were on their tour and Pakistan, after lady Diana's visit in 1996, came to the limelight of the international media.