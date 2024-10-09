YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

(@Abdulla99267510)

Model Town Crime Unit arrest duo after Aroob Jatoi displayed firearms on social media

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2024) Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, a prominent YouTuber, and his wife, Aroob Jatoi, were released by the Punjab Police following their arrest on charges of displaying firearms on social media.

The sources within the Punjab Police said that Aroob Jatoi had posted content on social media showcasing weapons, which led to their detention by the Model Town Crime Unit.

The authorities acted swiftly, citing the violation of laws regarding the display of firearms in public or on social platforms.

After both Ducky Bhai and Aroob Jatoi submitted a formal apology, they were released from custody.