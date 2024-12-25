Open Menu

YouTuber Zara Rapidly Gains Fame On Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 25, 2024 | 01:12 PM

Zara Dar earlier announced to leave PhD to crate “objectionable” content

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2024) YouTuber Zara Dar, who announced leaving her PhD to create “objectionable content”, gained rapid fame on the social media.

Zara Dar, the YouTuber who announced leaving her PhD to create adult content, is quickly gaining fame, and the fans are eager to learn more about her.

After her statement about creating adult content went viral, it became widely discussed on social media that she was from Pakistan. However, Zara Dar has clarified the matter herself.

Zara tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Since I made the video saying I left my PhD to work on 'OnlyFans,' I've seen many posts spreading incorrect information about me,”.

The YouTuber further added, “I haven't given any interview on this matter yet, but I want to clarify some facts.

My name is Darcy, and I've shortened it to Dar/Darz,”.

Zara also denied the rumor that she is Pakistani, writing, “I would like to respectfully clarify that I am not Pakistani. I am American, raised here, and my family background includes American, Iranian, European, middle Eastern and Indian ancestries,”.

The viral YouTuber also distanced herself from any products, fake accounts and deep-fake videos attributed to her, sharing her official X account.

It may be mentioned here that Zara Dar previously created the educational content and videos based on positive material, but recently, she announced leaving her PhD to work on the popular adult platform “OnlyFans”.

