Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces practical steps to improve lives in remote areas

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain on Monday said that the government was taking practical measures on emergency basis for the welfare and speedy uplift of the people in the State.

While addressing the ceremony at Samwal Sharif, he said that the state administration has brought big packages in health, education and energy sectors curtailing the power tariff and flour price.

He said that for the last 14 months, the incumbent AJK government has been solving the problems of the people on

priority basis. The government has taken historic steps to eliminate corruption and restore merit in AJK, he asserted.

The minister continued that with the liberal financial relief by the government of Pakistan, the AJK government has provided great relief to the people exceptionally reducing the electricity tariff and flour prices.

In health sector, Arshad said that 4 BHUs and 12 FAPs have been sanctioned for Samwal Sharif area. The Department of Electricity has been reorganized and two power Divisions and 14 Sub-Divisions of Electricity have been established to further improve the efficiency of the Department and provide better facilities to the consumers.

One of the sub-divisions of electricity has also been established in Samwal Sharif, he said adding 50 kilometers of roads network has been brought in the Constituency of Samwal Sharif. He said some of the link roads have been completed and work on the rest will be started soon.

On this occasion, Samwal Sharif's political elders including Chaudhry Abdul Qayyum, Chaudhry Tariq Ayub, Chaudhry Khalid Hussain and others also spoke on this occasion.

