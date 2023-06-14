Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses grave concern over fast deteriorating situation in IIOJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed grave concern over the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a statement issued here on Wednesday said

PM, while terming the Kashmir issue as the oldest unresolved issue pending on the UN agenda, said that a just and equitable solution to the lingering dispute was imperative to ensure durable peace and stability in South Asia.

Denouncing India's unilateral and illegal actions taken at gunpoint on and after 5th August 2019, the PM said that Modi government was now hell-bent on changing the region's demography and converting the Muslim majority into a minority.

The PM pointed out that the issuance of fake domiciles to outsiders, delimitation of Constituencies and allowing non-Kashmiris to buy land and properties in the disputed territory were part of this grand conspiracy. Terming Occupied Kashmir as the world's most militarized zone, the PM said that the presence of 9 lakh occupying forces in the disputed area belied the Indian government's claims of normalcy.

"The massive human rights violations, extrajudicial killings, search operations and destruction of civilians' property at the hands of occupation forces speak volumes about the worsening situation in the region", the PM said.

The PM also took strong exception to the seizure of the office of the All-Party Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar, confiscation of properties and destruction of civilian properties in the name of an anti-encroachment campaign in Occupied Kashmir.

He also condemned the continuous illegal detention of Kashmiri political leaders and activists.Demanding the Indian government to withdraw actions it had unilaterally taken on and after August 5, 2019, the PM said that India should accept ground reality and implement the UNSC resolutions so that the people of Kashmir could determine their political future through a free, fair and impartial plebiscite.