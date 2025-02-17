- Home
- Kashmir
- Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reiterates Kashmir's unwavering loyalty ..
Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Reiterates Kashmir's Unwavering Loyalty To Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 10:40 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has reaffirmed the deep-seated bond between Kashmir and Pakistan, rooted in their shared Islamic faith, culture, and history
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has reaffirmed the deep-seated bond between Kashmir and Pakistan, rooted in their shared Islamic faith, culture, and history.
Talking to an electronic media channel at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday , PM Haq emphasized that Kashmiris are, by faith, Pakistanis, and their relationship with Pakistan is unshakeable.
The prime minister credited the Pakistan armed forces and its people as the main strength behind his unwavering narrative on the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom struggle. He asserted that Kashmiris are willing to make any sacrifice for Pakistan, even if it means giving up their lives.
The prime minister also addressed the challenges faced by his government, including incomplete projects, environmental issues, and electricity and flour crises.
In response to rumors of a no-confidence motion, Haq dismissed them as baseless, stating that such rumors have been circulating for the past two years.
He also commended his government's handling of protests in the region, contrasting it with the Indian army's brutal response to similar protests in occupied Kashmir.
Haq reiterated that the UN resolutions provide a comprehensive road-map for resolving the Kashmir issue and that Kashmiris reserve the right to fight for their freedom.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energ ..
Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 2025
RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport netwo ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi
Pace ace Haris Rauf available for selection for ICC Champions Trophy opener
EDGE, Kintsugi Holding, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority partner to enhance inn ..
Nahyan bin Zayed visits National Guard Command's stand at IDEX 2025
High level WB delegation visits Benazir One Window Center in Islamabad
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reiterates Kashmir' ..
Fresh western disturbance to bring rain, snowfall to J&K on Feb 20
Mohammed bin Rashid visits Gulfood 2025
95% water supply in Islamabad allocated to urban area, senate body told
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reiterates Kashmir's unwavering loyalty ..6 minutes ago
-
Fresh western disturbance to bring rain, snowfall to J&K on Feb 206 minutes ago
-
AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight6 days ago
-
AJK PM calls for education system overhaul to meet modern demands6 days ago
-
Kashmiris honor Shaheed Maqbool Butt's 41st martyrdom anniversary with renewed pledge for freedom6 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq warns India to halt its brutalities7 days ago
-
AJK President and ex-AJK minister discuss rights violations in IIOJK10 days ago
-
Masood Khan sounds alarm on AJK affairs, urges leaders to address internal issues10 days ago
-
AJK Govt announces day of mourning on February 810 days ago
-
Some doctors of state-run Cardiac Hospital booked for dereliction of duties: AJK PM11 days ago
-
Mirpurkhas police crack down on snatching gang, arrest three suspects11 days ago
-
Integrated plan for promotion of tourism in picturesque AJK on latest lines afoot: Azad Jammu Kashmi ..11 days ago