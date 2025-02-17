Open Menu

Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Reiterates Kashmir's Unwavering Loyalty To Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reiterates Kashmir's unwavering loyalty to Pakistan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has reaffirmed the deep-seated bond between Kashmir and Pakistan, rooted in their shared Islamic faith, culture, and history

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has reaffirmed the deep-seated bond between Kashmir and Pakistan, rooted in their shared Islamic faith, culture, and history.

Talking to an electronic media channel at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday , PM Haq emphasized that Kashmiris are, by faith, Pakistanis, and their relationship with Pakistan is unshakeable.

The prime minister credited the Pakistan armed forces and its people as the main strength behind his unwavering narrative on the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom struggle. He asserted that Kashmiris are willing to make any sacrifice for Pakistan, even if it means giving up their lives.

The prime minister also addressed the challenges faced by his government, including incomplete projects, environmental issues, and electricity and flour crises.

In response to rumors of a no-confidence motion, Haq dismissed them as baseless, stating that such rumors have been circulating for the past two years.

He also commended his government's handling of protests in the region, contrasting it with the Indian army's brutal response to similar protests in occupied Kashmir.

Haq reiterated that the UN resolutions provide a comprehensive road-map for resolving the Kashmir issue and that Kashmiris reserve the right to fight for their freedom.

