Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Calls On President Sultan Mahmood

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan calls on President Sultan Mahmood

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the President House in Jammu Kashmir House on Tuesday and discussed, in detail, a whole gamut of issues including the government's moto to establish good governance and strengthening of local government system in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

The President House later told APP Tuesday evening that while speaking on the occasion, the AJK President Barrister Sultan said that holding of local bodies elections in the liberated territory after a pause of more than three decades, was an important development that would go a long way to address the problems being faced by people at the grassroots level in an efficient manner.

The AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on the occasion informed the President about holding of a meeting of the office bearers of all the local bodies including the municipal corporations, municipal Committees of Azad Jammu Kashmir over the more vibrant role of the newly-elected civic institutions in line with the expectations of the masses.

The PM invited the President to attend the upcoming events to mark the scheduled spring Kashmir festivals as a special guest in various parts of the AJK State.

