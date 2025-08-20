Open Menu

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Journalist Absar Alam's Mother

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 11:27 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses grief over demise of journalist Absar Alam's mother



MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of veteran journalist and anchorperson Absar Alam, it was officially said.

In his condolence message, Prime Minister Haq extended his heartfelt condolences to Mr Absar Alam and his bereaved family, an official handout issued on Wednesday said.

The prime minister also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved to bear this big loss with fortitude, it added.

