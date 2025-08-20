- Home
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Journalist Absar Alam's Mother
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 11:27 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of veteran journalist and anchorperson Absar Alam, it was officially said.
In his condolence message, Prime Minister Haq extended his heartfelt condolences to Mr Absar Alam and his bereaved family, an official handout issued on Wednesday said.
The prime minister also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved to bear this big loss with fortitude, it added.
