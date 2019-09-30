Prime Minister Imran Khan assures complete support in relief, rehabilitation efforts in AJK quake-hit areas

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday expressed his sympathies with victim families of quake-hit areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and assured AJK government of Pakistan government's complete support in relief and rehabilitation efforts

The prime minister assured the government of Pakistan's full support in extending complete package for the quake-hit areas.

He expressed these views during a detailed briefing, given to him about the losses, relief and rehabilitation efforts in the aftermath of the recent 5.8 magnitude earthquake on September 24, which badly affected parts of Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining Jhelum District.

The prime minister also expressed the resolve for making all possible efforts to generate funds for the relief package.

"Kashmiris are our own people," he said, adding "they would do whatever they could to help them in these hard times." He said that he was much grieved over the tragedy during his stay in New York.

Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider on the occasion expressed his gratitude to PM Imran Khan for effectively raising the Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly session and said that he had raised the voice of Kashmiris at the global forum.

He said the AJK government had learnt a lot from the 2005's devastating quake and was making all possible efforts for the relief and rehabilitation activities and requested for financial support.

The AJK prime minister said that building codes would be strictly implemented.

Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal and former AJK president and also president Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahood were present on the occasion.

The AJK chief secretary gave a detailed briefing to Prime Minister Imran Khan about the estimates of damages and compensations. According to survey and initial reports, 38 persons lost their lives and 844 injured besides 160 receiving critical injuries.

Of property including Pakka (cemented) houses, 500 were completely and 6,500 partially damaged. Around 1,200 and 500 Kacha (muddy) houses suffered complete and partial damage respectively. Other damages include 84 cattle killed and 50 vehicles damaged. Initial compensation was estimated at Rs 631 million.

The most affected areas of AJK included Mirpur, Jatlaan, Nogaraan and Bhimber District with 0.1 million population.

As per estimates, severe damage was incurred to road sector (Rs 1443 mln), electcicity (Rs 40 mln), agriculture and livestock (Rs 53 mln), health (Rs 70 mln) and education (Rs 103 mln).

Total initial estimate of damages stood at Rs 2716 mln including local government (Rs 57 mln), physical planning and housing (Rs 750 mln) and prisons (Rs 200).

The damages to Upper Jhelum Canal will be worked out by the Government of Punjab.