In the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Indian occupational forces on Tuesday arrested ten persons in connection with a case related to the conspiracy of reviving banned organization JKLF and Hurriyat in the IIOJK, said a report reaching here on Tuesday from across the line of control (LoC)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) , In the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Indian occupational forces on Tuesday arrested ten persons in connection with a case related to the conspiracy of reviving banned organization JKLF and Hurriyat in the IIOJK, said a report reaching here on Tuesday from across the line of control (LoC).

The report continued that the arrested persons and others were planning to revive these organizations in the direction of their top leadership sitting abroad.

"It was an attempt on the part of the arrested Kashmiri political activists to start working for the revival of these banned organizations in the IIOJK", the report revealed adding that a case FIR No 23/2023 under sections 10, 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act & section 121A of IPC has already been registered in Police Station Kothibagh in occupied Srinagar in this regard.

The report said "Initial investigation has also revealed that they were in touch with entities based abroad, few of them were members of many groups that are backing the Struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian clutches - like Kashmir Global Council headed by Farooq Siddiqui and Raja Muzaffer of JKLF,", it added.

The report said the initial investigation has also revealed that a similar preliminary meeting of the Kashmiri freedom lovers took place on June 13, 2023, which was attended by most of them.

"The arrested Kashmiris have been identified as Mohammad Yaseen Bhat S/o Gh Mohd Bhat R/o Nigeenbagh Sgr, Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo S/o Gh Hassan R/o Natipora, Shams u din Rehmani S/o Amir Ahmad R/o Lalbazar, Jahangeer Ahmad Bhat S/o Ab Gani Bhat R/o Batengo Sopore, Khurshid Ah Bhat S/o Gh Mohd R/o Rawalpora, Shabir Ah Dar S/o Gh Nabi R/o Badamwari Sopore, Sajad Hussain Gul S/o Ab Hamid R/o Panthachowk, Srinagar, Firdous Ah Shah S/o Ali Mohammad R/o Abiguzar Srinagar, Parray Hassan Firdous S/o Ab Rashid R/o Lawaypora Srinagar, Sohail Ahmad Mir S/o Ab Salam R/o Peerbagh, Budgam," the police said that investigation in the case was in full swing and some more arrests are likely to take place", the report added.