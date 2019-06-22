UrduPoint.com
10-Member Kashmiri Delegation To Participate In 41st UNHRC Session At Geneva Commencing From June 24

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 03:46 PM

A high-level 10 - member Kashmiri delegation is leaving for Geneva on Sunday to participate in scheduled 41st Session of United Nations Human Rights Council being held at the Swiss city, it was officially said.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) : A high-level 10 - member Kashmiri delegation is leaving for Geneva on Sunday to participate in scheduled 41st Session of United Nations Human Rights Council being held at the Swiss city, it was officially said.

"The 41th Regular session will commence from 24th June to 12 July", leader of the delegation Altaf Hussain Wani senior human rights defender and Chairman of an NGO Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) told APP here on Saturday.

Led by Altaf Hussain Wani, members of the delegation include Syed Faiz Naqashbandi Convener APHC AJK and Pakistan chapter, Executive Director Kashmir Institute of International Relations Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan, APHC leaders Hassan Bana , Advocate Parveez Shag, Shamim Shwall, academia, Dr Saira Shah, Dr . Tayaba Bashir and Prof Shugafta Ashraf.

Elaborating, Wani said that the delegation will participate in debates in human rights council on thematic issue and issues of human rights violations to Indian occupied Kashmir and will organise seminars, and conferences on the sidelines of the session which will be addressed by representative of International think tanks, NGOs and parliamentarians.

The delegation, Altaf Hussain Wani said, will hold a peaceful protest demonstration out side United Nation Geneva on 1st July .

"This is provided yet another opportunity to us to expose Indian human rights record to international community, the Indian beach of all international human rights and humanitarian law.

Leader of the delegation underlined that members of the delegation were full prepared to counter Indian propaganda against indigenous freedom struggle of People of Jammu and Kashmir and will expose Indian nefarious designs to change demography of IOK by abrogating article 35/A , its continue military repression against inhabit of IOK especially youth and women, he added.

Wani said that he was expecting a fallow of report by OHCHR on the human rights situation in IOK as year 2018 was the deadliest year in a decade but the first five Months of 2019 was witnessed increase in the incidents of human rights violations like innocent killings , torture , rape , demolition of property, use of excessive force against peaceful protests, restricts on freedom of opinion and expression, he concluded.

APP / AHR

