100 Senior Academicians Of AJK Education Department Promoted To Next Grade

Muhammad Irfan 18 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

100 Senior Academicians of AJK Education Department promoted To next grade

Academic Jammu Kashmir Government has promoted 100 officers of the state education department, through selection board, to the next grade- BPS-19, it was officially declared

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Academic Jammu Kashmir Government has promoted 100 officers of the state education department, through selection board, to the next grade- BPS-19, it was officially declared.

The decision was taken at a special meeting of the State Selection Board, chaired by the AJK chief secretary in the State's metropolis late Monday, an official handout issued on Tuesday said.

On the directives of the AJK chief secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, the meeting declared 100 female officers, senior subject specialists and senior headmistresses of elementary and secondary education eligible for promotion to grade-19 to perform as Principals of the institutions at various locations.

Secretary Elementary and Secondary Board told the the meeting that promotion cases of SESB were pending since 2014 on certain grounds. He said according to National Education Policy AJK education department, (teaching cadre) rules 2016 was enforced following which the disputes of seniority were settled down.

After issuance of final seniority list male cadres, selection board was carried out in 2018 while the female cadre was being presented before selection board for promotion after 2014, he added.

Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education further told the house that promotion cases of officers waiting for grade-16,17 and 18 would also be taken up soon for upgradation on the direction of the CS.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief secretary Niaz Rana said the legitimate issues of government employees should not be kept pending.

He said they should be given their due rights always to ensure they were not suffering any restlessness or frustration. Resolving their problems would help them to perform their duties with full concentration, he stated.

