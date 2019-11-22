103 brands of cooking oil, ghee banned in AJK

The AJK Food Authority has banned sale of 103 brands of cooking oil and ghee by declaring it unhealthy by Punjab Food Control Authority, said a statement issued by the administration here Friday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The AJK food Authority has banned sale of 103 brands of cooking oil and ghee by declaring it unhealthy by Punjab Food Control Authority, said a statement issued by the administration here Friday.

The Names of the brands of edible oil and ghee have been placed on the website of Food Authority for public awareness while lists have been provided to all the district administrations to check the sale of these brands in the markets.

The names includes some of the renewed brands being advertised by the television channels such as sun flower cooking oil, Kisan cooking oil and ghee and others very popular in the markets.