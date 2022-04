14 more AJK ministers sworn in

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Fourteen more ministers of the new Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cabinet took oath here at the Prime Minister House on Monday. President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary administered oath to them.

Those ministers sworn in includeed Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Chaudhary Ali Shan, Chaudhary Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, Chaudhary Muhammad Rasheed, Abdul Majid Khan, Chaudhary Arshad Hussain, Chaudhary Azhar Sadiq, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabani, Akmal Sargala, Chaudhary Maqbool Ahmad and Chaudhary Yaser Sultan.

Two ministers Khawaja Farooq and Chaudhary Akhlaq had taken oath with the swearing in of new Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas few days back.