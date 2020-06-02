UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 EU MEPs Call For Kashmiris' Rights Is A Welcome Development: AJK President

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 07:33 PM

15 EU MEPs call for Kashmiris' rights is a welcome development: AJK president

Fifteen active members of the European Parliament from all major political parties have written a letter to the President of European Commission, Ms Ursula Von der Leyen and the European Unions' High Representative for Foreign Affairs and the Security Policy Josef Borrell and called for raising with the Indian Government the issue of the worst human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020) Fifteen active members of the European Parliament from all major political parties have written a letter to the President of European Commission, Ms Ursula Von der Leyen and the European Unions' High Representative for Foreign Affairs and the Security Policy Josef Borrell and called for raising with the Indian Government the issue of the worst human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The MEPs stressed to ensure protection of all fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people including their right to self-determination. Those who wrote to European high officials are Fabio Massimo MEP, Bettina Vollath MEP, Helmut Scholz MEP, Maria Arena MEP, Daniela MEP, Javier Nart MEP, Carles Puigdemont MEP, Antoni C omin I Oliveres, Clara Ponsati Oblos, Alvina MEP, Ernest Urasun MEP, Klaus Buchner MEP, Mick Wallace MEP, Rosa D'amato MEP and Manuel Bompard MEP

The MPs while describing the Kashmir conflict a long outstanding unresolved issue as the source of continued tensions have stated that the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been subject to intolerable suppression of their freedom and fundamental rights over the past seven decades, as it is documented by many human rights organisations and the 2018 and 2019 reports of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"We should look at this region with great concern and defuse at all cost an escalation of the conflict by strengthening our dialogue with India, Pakistan and the representatives of Kashmir in order to recover the dimension of dialogue, negotiation and diplomacy in the resolution of the conflict,” the letter stated.

AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan while welcoming this move has described it an important development on the international level and observed that in spite of the most difficult circumstances, the voices in support of the Kashmiri people are constantly rising around the globe.

“The concern of the fifteen Members of European Parliament (MEPs) over the serious human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is appreciable and we welcome their letter to European Commission’s President and Vice President,” Khan commented.

He said that the Kashmiri people had achieved success on two of three important fronts recently and observed that these two fronts are parliamentary diplomacy and media. Sardar Masood Khan said that the international community has now started constantly speaking in support of the rights of the Kashmiri people including their right to self-determination, and they are also condemning India's actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and the discriminatory treatment being extended to minorities in India.

However, he regretted that some influential countries still have based their relations with India on their economic and political interest. He said that the day is not far off when media and the parliamentary forces will be compelled to alter their policy on Kashmir.

The AJK President appreciated the Pakistani and Kashmiri leadership and diaspora communities for projecting the Kashmir issue in the UK, Europe and North America in its real perspective. Rejecting the assertion of some global leaders that India- Pakistan should sit around the table to resolve Kashmir conflict, Masood said Kashmir is not the bilateral issue between the two countries rather it is a matter of the future of 15 million people as recognized by United Nations Security Council through its various resolutions.

“Jammu and Kashmir is not a bilateral, but a tripartite, issue, a principle recognised by UN Security Council. Kashmiris are the key party to the dispute and they have to determine their political future through a democratic method of a referendum,” AJK President asserted.

He said that the UN Security Council has an obligation to implement its own resolutions to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir adding that UN Charter and obligations of members of UNSC overrides any bilateral accord between the UN member states.

The AJK President also strongly reacted over the killing of 13 Kashmiri youth at the hands of Indian troops in occupied Poonch and Rajouri districts said that the Indian barbaric and repressive tactics cannot deter the Kashmiri people from their freedom struggle.

“In Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, it is open season for the killing of Kashmiri youth by occupation forces. No check, no accountability, no condemnation by the UN or powerful governments- An outrage in our times,” he went on to say.

The State President said that on martyrdom of 13 young Kashmiris, we condole with the bereaved families and assure them that the precious blood of these martyrs will not go waste, and we also vow to win freedom for ourselves from the tyrant India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India UK Resolution United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Condemnation Europe Parliament Young Jammu Wallace Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2018 2019 Media All From Government Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence, UAE Football As ..

21 minutes ago

Nigerians mass online to demand '#justice' for abu ..

5 minutes ago

144 overseas Pakistanis reach Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court dismissed bail petition of An ..

5 minutes ago

England confirms West Indies Test series

5 minutes ago

Pakistani choreographer features in an int'l dance ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.