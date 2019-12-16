16 December: Masood urges Christian leaders to raise voice for oppressed people of IOK

Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has urged Christian leaders to raise their voice for the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and against the rising tide of Hindu nationalism, which is an equal threat for Muslims, Christians and other religious minorities in India

He made these remarks while talking to a delegation led by Dr.

Leif Hetland, Founder President of Global Mission Awareness, a US-based organization of churches around the world, who called on him here on Sunday. Others members of the delegation included Dr.

Marqqus Fida, Chairman Global Mission Awareness, Pakistan, Mr, Fred Vernor Bruner JR and Saeed-ur- Rehman Siddiqui, President Peace Group of Journalists.

The AJK President said that after the phenomenon of Islamophobia and Anti-Semitism, now, Hindutva in our neighbourhood has become a serious threat to harmony and peaceful co-existence of the followers of different religions and faiths.

The President said that Hindu extremists consider Indian Muslims as aliens, intruders and invaders whose very existence was repugnant to the natural order of Indian society and thus treat them as inferiors.

This kind of belief had previously emerged in Germany under the Nazi regime back in the 20th century and resulted in a disastrous war and holocaust. The same, he said, is now being repeated in South Asian region.

Apprising the delegation about the latest situation in IOK, AJK President said that the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was invaded, reoccupied and blockaded by Indian forces in early August this year.

The Indian army is committing the worst crimes against humanity. Thousands of people, mostly youth, have been illegally arrested by authorities since the Indian government made the move on August 5.

The detainees, he said, were being subjected to the worst form of torture. People in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been robbed of their rights to settlement, permanent residence, education and health.

He said that the Indian government was not only denying Kashmiris their right to self-determination but also actively promoting persecution and violence against other religious minorities, including Christians, in its bid to impose its extremist Hindutva ideology.

Praising the mission of Dr.

Leif as noble, President Masood termed him as a man of peace, adding that his support to the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir demanding their right to self-determination means a lot.

AJK President maintained that Global Mission Awareness with its 70 million members and a network of 2000 churches across the globe can play an important role in creating awareness about the plight of Kashmiri people who are the most victimized population on earth.

Sardar Masood Khan also appreciated Dr.

Leif Hetland for his efforts to promote education and interfaith harmony besides promoting peace and love among the people of different faiths living around the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Leif expressed his grave concern over the deteriorating situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and condemned Indian government and Hindu extremist organizations for targeting Muslims, Christians and other religious minorities in India.

He said that Christians around the world were not fully aware of what was happening in IOJK and in India.

He said that Hindu agenda was affecting the peace in the region and the lives of the followers of all the religions living in India.