17th Convocation of AJK University: 15000 successful students conferred post graduate, graduate degrees

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : The 17th Convocation of the state-run University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) held at Chella Campus of the varsity in the State's metropolis on Thursday.

A total of 15,000 students were conferred degrees on their successful completion of various graduate, M.Phil and Ph.D programs.

This included 40 graduates who bagged top positions and were awarded gold medals, while 91 students received their M.Phil degree and 10 scholars of different academic disciplines were given doctorate degrees.

Degrees were also awarded to 748 students of BS Programs, 2799 to MA, MSc and 136 in the Health Sciences discipline.

The convocation was attended by Vice Chancellors of AJK public sector universities, Additional Chief Secretary (General) Farhat Ali Mir, top government functionaries, Registrars, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments and a large number of students along with their parents.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President and Chancellor of the university, Sardar Masood Khan was the chief guest of the ceremony.

The President Masood Khan expressing his pleasure on the brilliant success of the students congratulated them, their parents and teachers on the successful completion of degrees.

He said that he was quite confident that they might have equipped themselves with requisite skills and expertise to compete and excel in every walk of life.

Saying that although it was an important day for the passing out graduates especially for those who have grabbed gold medals, the President said it was not end of their struggle rather beginning of new journey to get more successes in practical life.

He urged the graduates to dedicate themselves to upholding high standard of professional excellence and ethical values.

Sardar Masood Khan expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the university in line with HEC criteria and policies.

"Research and academic activities are in full swing in a peaceful and calm atmosphere conducive for such activities", he added.

He said that he was extremely delighted to know that on account of its excellent performance, the university had attained a respectable position among the comity of national universities.

The President told that university had significantly increased the number of seats for Gilgit Baltistan students to further strengthen the relationship between people of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Sardar Masood Khan also applauded UAJK for holding seminars, conferences and workshops to highlight issues of national significance including the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir in its real perspective.

Referring to the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan urged youth to get prepared to foil conspiracies being hatched by enemy against their motherland.

President Khan reminded the students that their brothers and sisters in the India occupied Jammu and Kashmir were faced with barbarism at the hands of occupation troops and they were looking towards the youth in the liberated territory for the realization of their supreme struggle for freedom.

"The Indian barbarity and its evil designs are not confined to IoK rather India is hell-bent on to attack and occupy Azad Kashmir, persecute Muslims in India and destroy Pakistan. You will have to get prepared for warding off this threat from enemy politically, diplomatically and militarily," President emphasized on the students.

"You must be ready to fight a war against India at Washington, New York, Brussels and London and at frontiers of the country as well. You need to hone your communication skills to plead your case at political and diplomatic front and military prowess and training to fight any aggression from enemy against their country", Masood asserted.

Sardar Masood Khan appreciated and acknowledged the untiring efforts of the faculty which enabled the graduating students not only to succeed but also for attaining distinctions in various academic disciplines. He also praised parents for their right choice to send their sons and daughters to realize their dreams.

Emphasizing on Character education, President Masood said education should be holistic, life giving and character building, adding that education without character and moral values is meaningless.

He praised the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Dr. Kaleem Abbasi for achieving goals of hiring able and proficient faculty and acquiring required funds to build requisite infrastructure of the university.

Earlier Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Dr. Kaleem Abbasi expressed his profound gratitude to the president and chancellor of the university, Sardar Masood Khan for his immense help to the university to achieve its required standards, and contribution to the national progress.

He congratulated the successful students and urged them to broaden their knowledge and skills and use the expertise they have acquired for the progress and prosperity of their motherland and the nation.

Dr. Abbasi said that AJK university was a capital nucleus and model of the higher education in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, providing education in a comprehensive multidisciplinary range of academic domains, ranging from Engineering to Medical Sciences and Social to Basic and Applied Sciences.

The Vice Chancellor informed that university was offering 76 degree programs in 28 disciplines under its four faculties and enrolment in these programs now had gone up to more than Eight thousand students.

Professor Dr. Kaleem Abbasi told that this year, university had received seven thousand six hundred (7600) applications for admission in various disciplines but due to limited seats only about two thousand two hundred (2200) students were given admissions.

He said that this increasing number of students aspiring for admission in various disciplines indicates the good standing of the university.