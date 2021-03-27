1985 persons die of Corona virus in IIOJK: Occupied State reports 271 new positive cases of Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) : At least 271 new positive cases of COVID-19 were detected in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday following lack of due medical cover to overcome the pandemic, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the Line of Control.

The fresh positive cases registered on Saturday included 75 from occupied Jammu division and 196 from the occupied Kashmir division - taking the total number of positive cases in the IIOJK to 129684.

Also 01 COVID-19 death was reported from Kashmir Division, the report said.

The report continued while quoting daily Media Bulletin issued in occupied Srinagar Saturday night on Covid-19 that out of 129684 positive cases, 1813 were Active Positive leaving a total of 1985 died including 732 in Jammu division and 1253 in Kashmir division, the report added.

The report further said that out of 5918723 test results available, 5789039 samples were tested as negative till 27thMarch, 2021 Saturday.

Till date 1475243 persons were enlisted for observation which included 27174 persons in home quarantine, 1813 in isolation and 120838 in home surveillance. Besides, 1323433 persons have completed their surveillance period, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the report said that Srinagar has 28531 positive cases (including 118 cases reported today) with 814 Active Positive, 27248 recovered (including 70 cases recovered today), 469 deaths; Baramulla has 8658 positive cases (including 42 cases reported today)with 221Active Positive, 8259 recovered (including 22 cases recovered today), 178 deaths; Budgam reported 8123 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today)with 131 active positive cases, 7872 recovered (including 10cases recovered today), 120 deaths; Pulwama has 5951 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with 54 Active Positive, 5805 recovered and 92 deaths; Kupwara has 5764 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today), 32 Active Positive, 5635 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today), 97 deaths; Anantnag district has 5136 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 16 Active Positive, 5026 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 94 deaths; Bandipora has 4747 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today), with23 Active Positive and 4662 recoveries (including 00 cases recovered today),62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4700 positive cases with 09 Active Positive, 4644 recoveries(including 06 cases recovered today) and47deaths; Kulgam has 2770 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 15 Active Positive, 2701 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today)and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2643 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today),24 active positive cases, 2579 recoveries(including 05 cases recovered today) and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 25740 positive cases (including 56 cases reported today) with 373 active positive cases, 24988recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today), 379 deaths; Udhampur has 4340 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today), 16active positive cases, 4267 recoveriesand57 deaths; Rajouri has 3890 positive cases with 11 active positive, 3824 recoveries and 55 deaths; Doda has 3454 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with13 Active positive, 3377 recovered (including 01 cases recovered today)and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3294 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today), 19 active positive cases, 3222 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today)and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2740 positive cases with 01 Active Positive, 2717 recoveriesand22 deaths; Samba has 2856positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with 13 active positive cases, 2802 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today)and 41 deaths; Poonch has 2540 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with15active positive, 2501recoveriesand 24 deaths; Ramban has 2147 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today)with11 active positive cases, 2115 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1660 positive with 02 active positive cases, 1642 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the report, among the total 129684 positive cases in J&K, 13121 have been reported as travelers while 116563 as others.

The report added that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

APP / AHR.