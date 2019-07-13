1st AJK Judicial Conference urges UN, other world bodies, to perform due role for delivery of Kashmiris right to self determination

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) : The first one-day judicial conference held on Saturday demanded United Nations and other world powers to play their due role in helping Kashmiris to achieve their right to self-determination and prevail upon India to stop atrocities and massive human rights against people of Kashmir and create an atmosphere of peace for people of Kashmir through demilitarization.

The conference paid tributes to the sacrifices of Kashmiris, armed forces, and all other institutions.

The conference, held under the auspices of AJK Supreme Court in the State's metropolis, was attended among others by Chief Justice of Azad Kashmir Justice Ch. Muhammad Ibrahim Zia, Chief Justice Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit Baltistan Arshad Hussain Shah, judges of SC Justice Raja Muhammad Saeed, Mustafa Mughal, Chief Justice AJK HC Justice M. Tabassum Aftab Alvi, judges of high court, chairman and members AJK service tribunal, district and session judges, Qazis, chief secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, secretaries, Presidents supreme court bar, central bar, high court bar associations, President Skardu Bar Association and a large number of lawyers.

Later, the official communique, issued at the conclusion of the conference, said that all the participants of the conference had unswerving belief on oneness of humanity, equality, international brotherhood and peaceful mutual survival. They pledged to work for basic rights of all human beings irrespective of race or color.

The conference was addressed among others by Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Zia, judges of the AJK Supreme Court, Justice Raja Saeed Akram, Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, and Chief Justice of AJK High Court Justice M. Tabassum Aftab Alvi.

Addressing the conference CJ SC Ch. Ibrahim Zia said the aims of the conference was to understand the judicial system of AJK and GB and present suggestions for its betterment. The conference would help strengthen our relations with Gilgit Baltistan, he added. He said the conference was held on Kashmir Martyrs Day to express solidarity with them. He demanded international community to play its role to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir.

He observed that provision of justice was responsibility of the State while the responsibility of judiciary was to protect basic human rights and ensure enforcement of law.

He said provision of justice was collective responsibility of bench and bar.

The CJ said state judicial policy making committee had been constituted for betterment of judiciary system.

Lawyers should give their suggestions in this regard to ensure further betterment, he stated.

He said every citizen had the right for swift access to timely justice and its provision was responsibility of judiciary.

He lauded the performance of judges and bar councils for timely disposing of cases.

Annual Judicial Report 2017-18 had been published containing details of cases that were disposed of.

He said reforms had been introduced at HC level for better judicial system.

He said special benches had been constituted to dispose of old cases while cases of projects of national interest and cases of admissions in educational institutions were resolved in 60 days.

Unnecessary delay in criminal cases was being discouraged. Matters were being settled with IGP and Advocate General in this connection, he remarked. He said committees had been set up containing district judge, Qazi and president bar association at district level. He said recommendations would be included in state judicial policy to further better the judicial system.

He said all the institutions in AJK were working within their constitutional limits adding that no institution interfered into others affairs. The state could well be on track of progress and prosperity when the institutions work within their elaborated framework, he maintained.

Addressing on the occasion, chief justice supreme appellate court GB Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah said GB was geographically an important territory. CPEC had further augmented its significance.

He noted that government of GB order 2018 was a basic document to run government affairs and had constitutional status for state while supreme appellate court was custodian of this constitution.

He said GB's judicial system was completely sovereign and ensures provision of justice.

He condemned Indian forces atrocities against people of Occupied Kashmir and demanded the world body to take notice of them.

He said today's judicial conference would be a cornerstone for betterment of judicial and constitutional system of GB.