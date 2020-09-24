1st anniversary of Mirpur Earthquake commemorated in AJK

The 1st anniversary of September 24, 2019 massive earthquake of 5.8 magnitude in lake city of Mirpur, Azad Jammu & Kashmir , was Thursday commemorated with the due recommendations, at a conference of the experts comprising seasoned engineer

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) The 1st anniversary of September 24, 2019 massive earthquake of 5.8 magnitude in lake city of Mirpur, Azad Jammu & Kashmir , was Thursday commemorated with the due recommendations, at a conference of the experts comprising seasoned engineers.

Besides other stake holders, the event was hosted by AJK chapter of the UK-based distinguished NGO MUSLIM HANDS, to strictly follow the precautionary measures devised by the concerned government functionaries to avert the massive loss of men and material in case of any identical catastrophe in the area in future.

Ex minister for sports, youth and culture Ch. Muhamamd Saeed was the chief guest on this occasion who, while addressing the conference that the incumbent AJK government was taking all out preventive measures to discourage the loss of men and material in case of any catastrophe.

Recalled the deadly earthquake that jolted Mirpur city and some adjoining areas on September 24 last year leaving over 50 people dead and at least one thousand injured besides rendering lakhs of local populated shelter less badly damaging the residential and commercial infrastructure.

Ch. Saeed disclosed that legislation for strict implementation of the due building codes was in progress in Azad Jammu Kashmir to totally discourage the human and material loss through the construction of the earthquake-resisted building structure in case of any catastrophe in the future.

Speakers emphasized for conducting 3rd party study under the auspices of the MUSLIM HANDS like independent forum to ascertain the real cause of experiencing of the earthquakes in Mirpur particularly since over past two years.

They also strongly suggested the strict implementation of the basic building codes, raising awareness among the masses about the due methods of construction of the basis structure of their residential and commercial buildings to ensure the earthquake-resisted constructions in Mirpur city and the areas in its outskirts. Experts particularly emphasized for sensitizing the prevailing conditions of the area to devise the way forward to combat the prevailing conditions and apprehensions of diverse nature through the collective role of the stake holders most particularly the concerned authoritative govt. functionaries with prime focus to ensure Zero loss in case of the earthquakes of the intensity of any magnitude.

