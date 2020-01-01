UrduPoint.com
2 Indian Soldiers Killed In Jammu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 01:06 PM

2 Indian soldiers killed in Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, two Indian troops were killed, Wednesday , in an attack in Rajouri district of Jammu region

Jammu (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) In occupied Kashmir, two Indian troops were killed, Wednesday , in an attack in Rajouri district of Jammu region.Indian troops came under attack when they launched a cordon and search operation at Khari Thrayat in Nowshera area of the district.

Two soldiers were killed in the attack.The operation was still going on when last reports came in.

Your Thoughts and Comments

