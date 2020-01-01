2 Indian Soldiers Killed In Jammu
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 01:06 PM
In occupied Kashmir, two Indian troops were killed, Wednesday , in an attack in Rajouri district of Jammu region
Jammu (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) In occupied Kashmir, two Indian troops were killed, Wednesday , in an attack in Rajouri district of Jammu region.Indian troops came under attack when they launched a cordon and search operation at Khari Thrayat in Nowshera area of the district.
Two soldiers were killed in the attack.The operation was still going on when last reports came in.