2 Indian soldiers killed in Jammu

Jammu (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) In occupied Kashmir, two Indian troops were killed, Wednesday , in an attack in Rajouri district of Jammu region.Indian troops came under attack when they launched a cordon and search operation at Khari Thrayat in Nowshera area of the district.

Two soldiers were killed in the attack.The operation was still going on when last reports came in.