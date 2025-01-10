2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highway in IIOJK

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 11:35 PM

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), two real brothers were killed in a devastating accident on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway late Thursday

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Jan, 2025) In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), two real brothers were killed in a devastating accident on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway late Thursday.

According to APP correspondent, he writes quoting reports reaching here on Friday that the two ill fated brothers hailing from Rafiabad Sopore lost their lives after their truck plunged into a deep gorge at Battery Chasma, a stretch infamous for fatal crashes.

"As per reports, the mishap occurred late Thursday night when the truck lost control and veered off the road. Yasir Ahmed and Danish Ahmed, who were inside the vehicle could not survive the impact.

Rescue operations were delayed due to the poor and insufficient rescue arrangements besides difficult terrain and poor visibility at night.

Eye witnesses from Ramban stated that preliminary findings point towards skidding caused by the challenging terrain following dilapidated conditioned roads network in the region.

This tragic incident has left the victims’ family and community in deep mourning bringing renewed attention to the safety concerns on the treacherous highway, the report added.

