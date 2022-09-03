UrduPoint.com

20 Kashmiris Martyred In Month August, Says Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2022 | 12:24 AM

As many as twenty Kashmiris were martyred in Indian Illegally occupied State of Jammu & Kashmir - during the last month of August this year, says a report on Friday from across the line of control

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Sep, 2022 ):As many as twenty Kashmiris were martyred in Indian Illegally occupied State of Jammu & Kashmir - during the last month of August this year, says a report on Friday from across the line of control.

According to the report, sixteen Kashmiri freedom fighters and four other Kashmiri citizens embraced martyrdom in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Whereas, 258 Kashmiris were held in Indian illegal custody, the report added for the month of August.

So far in 2022, in IIOJK, 151 freedom fighters and 24 civilians were martyred in 119 incidents.

More Stories From Kashmir

