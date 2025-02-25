22 professional beggars arrested in Mirpur

Local authorities on Tuesday netted 22 male and female professional beggars during surprise raids at various busiest localities in Mirpur AJK

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mirpur, Yasir Riaz, Assistant Commissioner Mirpur Syed Kaleem Abbas and Tehsildar Imran Yousaf, along with the police, conducted an operation against professional beggars and arrested 22 women and several other beggars, who were detained in the city Mirpur police station, Mirpur AJ&K District administration spokesman told APP.

He said that the administration has decided to continue its indiscriminate operation against professional beggars with prime focus to make the district clean of the menace of beggary.

Local social and political quarters have appreciated the anti-professional beggars drive.

The general public have also requested continuation of effective action in the future to make the city and rest of the district totally clean of the professional beggars.

