Open Menu

22 Professional Beggars Arrested In Mirpur

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 09:02 PM

22 professional beggars arrested in Mirpur

Local authorities on Tuesday netted 22 male and female professional beggars during surprise raids at various busiest localities in Mirpur AJK

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Feb, 2025) Local authorities on Tuesday netted 22 male and female professional beggars during surprise raids at various busiest localities in Mirpur AJK.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mirpur, Yasir Riaz, Assistant Commissioner Mirpur Syed Kaleem Abbas and Tehsildar Imran Yousaf, along with the police, conducted an operation against professional beggars and arrested 22 women and several other beggars, who were detained in the city Mirpur police station, Mirpur AJ&K District administration spokesman told APP.

He said that the administration has decided to continue its indiscriminate operation against professional beggars with prime focus to make the district clean of the menace of beggary.

Local social and political quarters have appreciated the anti-professional beggars drive.

The general public have also requested continuation of effective action in the future to make the city and rest of the district totally clean of the professional beggars.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others i ..

ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others in May-9 cases

2 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony o ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..

20 minutes ago
 NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth

NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth

2 minutes ago
 22 professional beggars arrested in Mirpur

22 professional beggars arrested in Mirpur

2 minutes ago
 Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season open ..

Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season opener

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to make arrangements for smoo ..

Commissioner directs to make arrangements for smooth conduct of Matric exams

2 minutes ago
Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, ..

Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..

50 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Se ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury

1 hour ago
 Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan ..

Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan with training camp and tourna ..

14 minutes ago
 Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP

Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP

15 minutes ago
 Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & d ..

Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir