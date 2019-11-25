2,337 women martyr during 30 years in IOK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 2,337 women were among 95,469 civilians, martyred during the past 30 years of unabated state terrorism unleashed by India in every nook and corner of the territory, in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ):As many as 2,337 women were among 95,469 civilians, martyred during the past 30 years of unabated state terrorism unleashed by India in every nook and corner of the territory, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to a report released by Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Indian troops molested 11,175 women during the period.

The report maintained that Kashmiri women had been the worst victims of the harrowing conflict, which rendered 22,910 women widowed since 1989.

The report deplored that the troops were using molestation as a weapon to suppress the Kashmiris' just struggle for right to self-determination.

It said that over 100 women were gang-raped by the troops at Kunanposhpora in Kupwara in February 1991 while two women; Aasiya and Neelofar were abducted, raped and subsequently killed in Shopian in May 2009.

A 9-year-old girl, Asifa met similar fate in Kathua area of Jammu region, last year. Around half a dozen women including Aasiya Andrabi, Fahmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen are languishing in Indian jails.

Meanwhile, the situation continues to remain tense and far from normal in the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region on the 113th day of military siege and lockdown. The residents continue to observe silent protest by keeping their shops closed and staying away from offices and educational institutions.

Ban on internet across all platforms, SMS and prepaid mobile services remains in place in the Valley.

Indian police arrested dozens of youth including a Hurriyat activist, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, in Srinagar on the charge of organizing anti-India protests. The troops conducted cordon and search operations in different areas of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Islamabad, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts. Indian Defence Ministry has deployed special forces comprising Indian Army, Navy and Air Force in the Kashmir Valley to carry out combined military operations.

On the other hand, speakers at a seminar organized at the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation Secretariat in Jeddah expressed grave concern over the plight of Kashmiris in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. A large number of diplomats and Pakistani and Kashmiri community members attended the event. OIC Secretary General's representative on Kashmir, Yousaf Bin Muhammad Al-Zabeay said the OIC attaches great importance to the Kashmiri people and their peaceful struggle for right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions. Besides AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, those who spoke on the occasion included APHC representatives Syed Abdullah Gilani and Syed Faiz Naqshbandi.

A rally was taken out by the students and teachers of a local school in Rawalpindi, today, to express solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.