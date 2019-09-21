UrduPoint.com
253 Habeas Corpus Pleas Filed In Indian Occupied Kashmir HC Since August 05

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 01:17 PM

253 habeas corpus pleas filed in Indian Occupied Kashmir HC since August 05

At least 253 habeas corpus petitions were filed in the High Court of the territory from August 5 to September 19 and 37 of these were filed on a single day, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :At least 253 habeas corpus petitions were filed in the High Court of the territory from August 5 to September 19 and 37 of these were filed on a single day, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, habeas corpus is recourse in law through which a person can report an unlawful detention to a court and request that the court orders the custodian of the person, usually a prison official, to bring the detainee to the court, to determine whether the detention is lawful.

Since the repeal of special status of occupied Kashmir by the Indian government on August 5, the Indian authorities have arrested thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders, political activist and youth to prevent demonstrations against the move.

The court records show that hundreds of people have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), which allows the authorities to detain a person for up to two years without trial. Most of the petitions have been filed by individuals challenging the detentions made under the PSA.

