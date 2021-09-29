UrduPoint.com

27 October To Be Observed As Kashmir Black Day

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 09:03 PM

27 October to be observed as Kashmir Black Day

October 27 would be celebrated as Kashmir Black Day across the district to show solidarity with Kashmiris

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :October 27 would be celebrated as Kashmir Black Day across the district to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

Protest rallies, walks and public gatherings will be held at district and tehsil levels on this day.

A meeting was held in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia to review the arrangements for Kashmir Black Day. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Assistant Commissioners from across the district and officers of departments were also present.

It was informed that solidarity would be expressed with the Kashmiri brothers on October 27 and a strong voice would be raised against the act of brutality by the Indian occupation forces.

