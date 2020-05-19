UrduPoint.com
287 Cordon And Search Operations In Just 18 Days Made Kashmiris' Lives A Hell: Repoer

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:22 PM

In Indian Occupied Kashmir, as the world is collectively facing deadly coronavirus, India continues to kill, harass and intimidate the Kashmiris in the name of cordon and search operations (CASOs), making the lives of the people a hell in the length and breadth of the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, as the world is collectively facing deadly coronavirus, India continues to kill, harass and intimidate the Kashmiris in the name of cordon and search operations (CASOs), making the lives of the people a hell in the length and breadth of the territory.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Tuesday, Indian troops killed 12 Kashmiris, arrested 64 and destroyed or damaged as many 778 houses and shops during 287 Cordon and Search Operations in the Kashmir valley and Jammu region over the past 18 days of May 2020. The troops looted dozens of houses in Badgam district alone.

The cordon operations were mostly conducted in Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Gandarbal, Budgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Kathua and other Muslim areas of the Jammu region. Even when this report is being compiled, today, CASOs are underway in various parts of the territory including the summer capital, Srinagar.

The report maintained that Jammu and Kashmir had been converted into world's largest prison by India where people were not safe even in their houses. Door-to-door search operations amid the coronavirus lockdown are meant to break the resolve of the Kashmiri people for freedom, the report added.

Besides vandalizing properties worth millions, the troops harass and terrorize the residents during these violent cordon and search operations, which are also becoming a reason for coronavirus spread.

"Youth are arrested and then tortured during the search operations," the report said adding that although India under a well-orchestrated policy wants to ruin education sector and economy of Kashmir through such frequent CASOs, the Kashmiris are determined to continue their freedom struggle and the world must take notice of Indian atrocities in the territory.

