UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Civilians Martyred, Three Others Injured In Unprovoked Indian Firing At LoC In AJK's Haveli District:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:16 PM

3 civilians martyred, three others injured in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC in AJK's Haveli district:

Three civilians including a minor girl embraced shahadat and three others (all house wives) got injured as a result of unprovoked firing by the Indian troops at Naiza Peer Sector at the line of control in Haveili district of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, says an official handout of AJK Government issued on Tuesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Three civilians including a minor girl embraced shahadat and three others (all house wives) got injured as a result of unprovoked firing by the Indian troops at Naiza Peer Sector at the line of control in Haveili district of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, says an official handout of AJK Government issued on Tuesday.

"Indian troops, resorted to unprovoked firing from across the LoC violating the ceasefire, targeting the civilian populous areas of Kairni Mohri villages close to the Line of Control on Tuesday leaving three people martyred besides injuring of three others", the hand out said.

Those embraced martyrdom were identified as Ghulam Muhammad s/o Lal Din (54), Haider Ali s/o Muhammad Khalil (10) and Marayam Bibi d/o Ghulam Muhammad (12). The injured include Amna Bibi w/o Muhammad Tariq, Safeena Bibi wife of Muhammad Arif and Naseeb Jan wife of Abdul Subbhan, residents of Mandhar and Mohri villages of the Haveili districts.

All the three injured were rushed to the nearby hospital where they were being provided Medicare.

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday strongly condemned Indian unprovoked firing on civilian population in Naiza Pir sector at Line of Control (LoC) in Haveli sector on Tuesday.

In Indian unprovoked firing at Naizapir sector along the LoC on Tuesday, three civilians were martyred and three others were injured, the official handout of AJK govt. said The Prime Minister paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Armed forces who are rendering matchless sacrifices while protecting the frontiers of the motherland.

He said the nation is proud of its brave soldiers and the civilian populations at Ceasefire Line who are foiling the nefarious designs of the enemy.

Raja Farooq Haider directed the hospital administration to provide best available medical facilities to those injured in Indian firing.

Related Topics

India Injured Firing Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Line Of Control Wife Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Best

Recent Stories

The Carlyle Group completes acquisition of shareho ..

36 minutes ago

ADNOC and Gazprom Neft Sign Strategic Framework Ag ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan among 18 countries participating in Oman ..

5 minutes ago

Allottees of cooperative housing societies to be g ..

5 minutes ago

Russian President departs UAE

51 minutes ago

No layoffs despite slowdown: says IMC

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.