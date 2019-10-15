(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Three civilians including a minor girl embraced shahadat and three others ( all house wives) got injured as a result of unprovoked firing by the Indian troops at Naiza Peer Sector at the line of control in Haveili district of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, says an official handout of AJK Government issued on Tuesday.

"Indian troops, resorted to unprovoked firing from across the LoC violating the ceasefire, targeting the civilian populous areas of Kairni Mohri villages close to the Line of Control on Tuesday leaving three people martyred besides injuring of three others", the hand out said.

Those embraced martyrdom were identified as Ghulam Muhammad s/o Lal Din (54), Haider Ali s/o Muhammad Khalil (10) and Marayam Bibi d/o Ghulam Muhammad (12). The injured include Amna Bibi w/o Muhammad Tariq, Safeena Bibi wife of Muhammad Arif and Naseeb Jan wife of Abdul Subbhan, residents of Mandhar and Mohri villages of the Haveili districts.

All the three injured were rushed to the nearby hospital where they were being provided Medicare.

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday strongly condemned Indian unprovoked firing on civilian population in Naiza Pir sector at Line of Control (LoC) in Haveli sector on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Armed forces who are rendering matchless sacrifices while protecting the frontiers of the motherland.

He said the nation is proud of its brave soldiers and the civilian populations at Ceasefire Line who are foiling the nefarious designs of the enemy.

Raja Farooq Haider directed the hospital administration to provide best available medical facilities to those injured in Indian firing.