3 Die As Truck Plunged Into Ravine Near Dhirkot AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:22 PM

3 die as truck plunged into ravine near Dhirkot AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Three people were died when a goods truck went out of control and plunged in ravine at Chamyati near Dhirkot town of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), some 70 kilometers of here on Thursday morning, police said.

Dhirkot police said the truck was going to Rawalpindi from Dhirkot when it went out of control of driver and plunged into a deep ravine leaving the all 3 people including driver dead on the spot.

The bodies were evacuated from the accident site and handed over to families of the deceased persons for burial after necessary legal procedure.

