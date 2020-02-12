UrduPoint.com
3 Kashmiri Critically Injured By Indian Forces Firing On Car Rally Near LoC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:11 PM

3 Kashmiri critically injured by Indian forces firing on car rally near LoC

Three persons have been injured by Indian forces firing on car rally at Line of Control (LoC)

Muzaffarabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) Three persons have been injured by Indian forces firing on car rally at Line of Control (LoC).According to media reports, car rally was on the way to participate in 36th death anniversary of Kashmiri Leader Maqbool Butt while when they reached Madarpur then Indian forces opened firing on them.

As a result 3 participants of the rally were injured.

According to local police Luqman Aziz 32, Arsalan Saddiqi and Rashid Talib were included in injured persons. Luqman and Arsalan were shifted to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zaid hospital while Luqman was shifted to Rawalpindi CMH hospital due to critical condition.Rally was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) district organization while rallies and protests were also staged at other places of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.Maqbool Butt was hanged in New Delhi jail by Indian government on February 11, 1984.

