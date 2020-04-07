UrduPoint.com
3 More Tested Coronavirus Positive In Indian Occupied Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 01:20 PM

3 more tested coronavirus positive in Indian occupied Kashmir

In Indian occupied Kashmir, three more tested positive for COVID-19 taking the toll to 123 where authorities have sealed a colony in Srinagar for being a virus hotspot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, three more tested positive for COVID-19 taking the toll to 123 where authorities have sealed a colony in Srinagar for being a virus hotspot.

According to Kashmir Media Service, three new positive cases were detected from the Kashmir Valley. Of total 123 cases, 88 are from the Kashmir valley, 21 from Jammu and 14 are from Ladakh region.

Around 35,243 persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance.

Dr AG Ahanger, Director of SKMS hospital, Srinagar, said 238 patients admitted in the hospital were discharged. He said, "24 positive patients are under treatment and are all recovering well".

The administration declared Srinagar's Chattabal area as containment zone and sealed it after several positive cases were reported from the area.

