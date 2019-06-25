UrduPoint.com
334 Soldiers Killed From 2016-18 In Areas Where AFSPA In Force

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:05 PM

As many as 334 Indian soldiers were killed from 2016 to 2018 in areas where the draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), is in force, Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh told Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :As many as 334 Indian soldiers were killed from 2016 to 2018 in areas where the draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), is in force, Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh told Parliament.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) , in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament, Singh said 113 soldiers were killed in 2016, 125 in 2017 and 96 in 2018 in areas where the AFSPA is in force.

The AFSPA, which gives special powers to the armed forces, is in place in occupied Kashmir and certain parts of the north-east India.

Rajnath Singh said 69 soldiers were killed in border skirmishes from 2016 to 2018.

Responding to another question, he said the Army suffered 31 casualties during tactical actions in the same period.

To another question, the defence minister said 87 soldiers were killedin attacks in 2017 and 2018.

