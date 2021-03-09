UrduPoint.com
33rd Death Anniversary Of Former AJK President On March 11

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 10:08 PM

33rd death anniversary of former AJK President on March 11

All is set in Azad Jammu & Kashmir to commemorate the 33rd death anniversary of illustrious leader of Kashmir freedom struggle and former President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir State K. H. Khurshid on March 11

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) : All is set in Azad Jammu & Kashmir to commemorate the 33rd death anniversary of illustrious leader of Kashmir freedom struggle and former President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir State K. H. Khurshid on March 11.

Glowing tributes will be paid to the departed soul in special ceremonies to be held with the symbolic attendance because of novel corona virus, under the auspices of his organization the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation League at all district and tehsil headquarters in the liberated territory including all the three districts of Mirpur division.

Main ceremony to observe the death anniversary of Khursheed will be held at his mausoleum in the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad - where Quran Khawani, besides a special function will be held on March 11, to pay glorious tributes to Khurshid Hassan Khurshid, the founder President of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation league and former Private Secretary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in recognition of his life-time services for the Kashmir cause including to fight for the achievement of Kashmiris birth right to self determination, the party sources told APP here on Tuesday.

Adequate arrangements were being given final touches for observing the death anniversary of the departed Kashmiri leader with great respect and honour, he added.

A brief simple but impressive ceremony to pay rich tributes to the distinguished departed Kashmiri leader will be held in Mirpur on Wednesday under the auspices of his Jammu Kashmir Liberation League to pay glorious tributes to the departed soul.

The late ex President of AJK K.H.Khurshid had died in a road accident near Gujranwala on March 11 in 1988 when he was travelling to Lahore by public transport vehicle after attending a lawyers congregation in Mirpur the same day.

