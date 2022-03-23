34-yr-old man found dead under mysterious conditions in Kulgam

(@FahadShabbir)

A 34-year-old man was found dead under mysterious conditions in Kulgam district Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :A 34-year-old man was found dead under mysterious conditions in Kulgam district Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the man identified as Ashiq Hussain Hajam was found dead at the house of his relative in Yarikah area of the district, officials said.

After preliminary assessment, the body was taken into the custody for postmortem, the officials said.