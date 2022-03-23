UrduPoint.com

34-yr-old Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Conditions In Kulgam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2022 | 12:20 PM

34-yr-old man found dead under mysterious conditions in Kulgam

A 34-year-old man was found dead under mysterious conditions in Kulgam district Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :A 34-year-old man was found dead under mysterious conditions in Kulgam district Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the man identified as Ashiq Hussain Hajam was found dead at the house of his relative in Yarikah area of the district, officials said.

After preliminary assessment, the body was taken into the custody for postmortem, the officials said.

Related Topics

India Dead Jammu Man Media

Recent Stories

Settling Albania's 'hero' police dogs into retirem ..

Settling Albania's 'hero' police dogs into retirement

1 minute ago
 Depleted Australia say 'courage' will propel them ..

Depleted Australia say 'courage' will propel them towards World Cup

1 minute ago
 DR Congo's 'road of death' haunted by suffering

DR Congo's 'road of death' haunted by suffering

1 minute ago
 Katie Prices wants to get her ribs removed for bea ..

Katie Prices wants to get her ribs removed for beautiful look

32 minutes ago
 realme's New Budget-Friendly realme 9i with Premiu ..

Realme's New Budget-Friendly realme 9i with Premium Specs is Setting the Market ..

34 minutes ago
 The scientists helping farmers kick the chemical h ..

The scientists helping farmers kick the chemical habit

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>