343 People Booked Under PSA Lodged In Jails Outside IOK

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:19 PM

In Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), Indian officials confirmed that as many as 343 politicians, business leaders and young boys, booked under black law Public Safety Act, have been shifted to jails in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana since the removal of the special status of the territory by the Indian government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), Indian officials confirmed that as many as 343 politicians, business leaders and young boys, booked under black law Public Safety Act, have been shifted to jails in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana since the removal of the special status of the territory by the Indian government.

The officials said that 239 persons were lodged in four jails of UP and 104 at two jails in Haryana, Kashmir Media Service reported.

In UP, the inmates are lodged in jails at Agra, Varanasi, Bareilly and Ambedkar Nagar, the officials said.

Those shifted have been booked under the draconian law, Public Safety Act.

Those detained outside include former President of Kashmir High Court Bar Association Mian Abdul Qayoom and top business leaders Mubeen Shah, Yasin Khan and Shakeel Qalender.

Independent sources say that the number of actual detainees languishing in jails outside the occupied territory is far more than the one stated by the Indian officials.

