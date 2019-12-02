UrduPoint.com
38 Martyred, 853 Injured In Indian Occupied Kashmir Since 5 August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 01:14 PM

38 martyred, 853 injured in Indian occupied Kashmir since 5 August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, 38 Kashmiris including two women and three young boys were martyred during last 120 days of lockdown by Indian troops in the territory.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, on the completion of four months of unprecedented military lockdown, which entered 120 days running day, today, of those seven were killed in fake encounter or custody.

During the period, 853 people were critically injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the occupied territory.

At least 11,401 Hurriyat leaders, activists, politicians, traders and civil society members including Bar president Mian Abdul Qayoom, Nazir Ahmad Roonga, Mubeen Shah, ex-president of the Kashmir Chamber, and Mohammed Yasin Khan, chairman of the Kashmir Economic Alliance, National Conference leader, Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, People Democratic Party leader, Mehbooba Mufti while APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was continued put under house arrest.

The troops molested, abused or disgraced thirty nine (39) women after barging into the residential houses in the period. The occupation authorities also did not allow people to offer Friday prayers at historical Jamia Masjid in Srinagar since August 5.

Though uneasy calm and uncertainty prevail in the Valley yet life remains badly affected there as restrictions under Section 144 remain enforced, shops and business centers are mostly shut and few turn up to educational institutions and offices.

Internet gag persists while prepaid mobile and text messaging services also remain in shutdown mode. The increasing chill has also added to the miseries of the already suffering people of the occupied territory.

