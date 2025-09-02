4-day national polio eradication drive begins across AJK

The 04-day nation-wide polio eradication drive began in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st Sep, 2025) The 04-day nation-wide polio eradication drive began in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday.

President of the District Bar Association Mirpur, Mahmood Hussain Plakvi, DHO Dr. Fida,Hussain, DMS Mirpur Division HQ Teaching Hospital Dr. Maria Zulfiqar, Sr. Journalist Zafar Mughal and others administered polio vaccine drops to children up to the age of 05 years at the office of the District Health Officer Mirpur on the occasion of the inauguration.

Dr. Fida Hussain said that the teams of the Mirpur District Public Health Department will go door to door in the entire district and administer polio drops to all children up to the age of five.

He said that carrying out the polio campaign in Pakistan and AJK as a national, religious and moral duty is not only the responsibility of the government or the Public Health Department, but it is also important for every citizen and people belonging to all schools of thought to play their role in it so that no child below the age of five is deprived of taking polio drops.

He said that during the five-day campaign, Mirpur district has been divided into forty-nine union councils/wards and trained supervisors have been appointed to administer polio drops to children up to the age of five.

He appealed to the state government functionaries and private schools to cooperate with the teams of the Public Health Department visiting homes and schools and ensure that children up to the age of five years receive polio vaccine drops.

He said that due to the successful strategy of the State Health Department of the government and the tireless work of the polio teams, no polio case has been reported in Azad Kashmir so far.

"Without the cooperation of the public, polio cannot be completely eradicated. To achieve this goal, we will have to fully and completely cooperate with the polio teams of the Public Health Department.

Dr. Fida Hussain said that by utilizing the dedication and hard work of the polio teams, the mobile teams and fix centers will achieve the target by100 percent polio eradication from September 1st to September 04, he asserted.

