4 Kashmiri Youth Martyred In Shopian

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:51 PM

4 Kashmiri youth martyred in Shopian

Indian troops martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, on Friday in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Indian troops martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, on Friday in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Kiloora area of the district.

The operation was continued till last reports came in.

