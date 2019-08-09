UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 More Seats Added To AJK Legislative Assembly

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 10:18 PM

4 more seats added to AJK Legislative Assembly

The AJK Chief Election Commissioner on Friday announced to add four new seats in the 49-member Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, one each from four AJK districts including Muzaffarabad, Neelam Valley, Sudhanoti/Poonch and Kotli in view of the proportion of their population. of these districts

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) : The AJK Chief Election Commissioner on Friday announced to add four new seats in the 49-member Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, one each from four AJK districts including Muzaffarabad, Neelam Valley, Sudhanoti/Poonch and Kotli in view of the proportion of their population. of these districts.

According to an official notification, the Chief Election Commissioner took the step being the delimitation commission using his powers under 13th amendment reached in interim act 1974, the interim constitution of Azad Jammu & Kashmir creating four new Constituencies one each in above four districts including the state's capital district.

The CEC also issued official gazette of the delimitation of the constituencies for holding AJK Legislative Assembly elections to 45 constituencies of Azad Jammu Kashmir due to be held in year 2021.

The CEC also summoned objections and proposals over the delimitation of the electoral constituencies by August 30, this year.

The AJK Chief Election Commissioner appointed members of the Election Commission to hear the objections over the delimitation of the constituencies by using his power under Section 6 of 'AJK Halqabandi Ordinance-1970' by the above stipulated last date.

Decisions over the objections would be made under majority opinion. If any person have any objection or proposal over the interim delimitation, may send their objections, proposals with solid grounds for any change in the delimitation to Secretary AJK Election Commission Block No. 6, Ground Floor, Civil Secretariate Chatter Domel Muzaffarabad by the stipulated last date of August 30, 2019.

The Delimitation Commission will hear the objections / proposals, to be reached by the above last date, in his office chamber located at House No. 1, opposite AJK Legislative Assembly according to the following schedule:- 1) Muzaffarabad division (comprising Muzaffarabad, Jhelum valley and Neelam district) on September 02, 2019.

2) Poonch division (comprising Poonch Sudhanoti, Bagh, Kahota and Haveili districts) on Septermber 04, 2019.

3) Mirpur division (comprising Mirpur Kotli and Bhimbher districts) on September 13, 2019 and4) Pakistan-based refugees from Kashmir valley, Jammu and others on September 16, 2019, the notification added.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Election Commissioner Election Commission Of Pakistan Jammu Jhelum Muzaffarabad Mirpur Kotli Chamber Bagh Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir May August September 2019 From Refugee

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Aviation Regulator Defends Letting Russi ..

8 minutes ago

Governor Sarwar writes to EU, British parliamentar ..

8 minutes ago

UK Bids on Glasgow to Host 2020 UN Climate Change ..

8 minutes ago

Italy's M5S Adheres to $875 Basic Income Promise A ..

11 minutes ago

Kandaharis Turn to Shrines, Spiritual Mentors to F ..

11 minutes ago

UN Security Council Addresses Latest Astana-Talks ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.