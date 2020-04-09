UrduPoint.com
40 Kanal Of IOK Land Transfered To Non-local "employees"

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 06:43 PM

The Indian authorities, in violation of the internationally disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, have accorded sanction to the transfer of 40 kanal of land of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) for establishment of colonies for non-local "employees".

The controversial sanction was given by the Administrative Council, which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, Kashmir Media Service reported on Thursday.

The transfer of the land was made to the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction under in the name of Prime Minister Modi's package in village Deegam in Shopian district of IOK.

The Council also transferred Shamilat (Kahcharai) land measuring 40 kanal in village Drugmulla in Kupwara district to the school education Department for establishing Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kupwara.

