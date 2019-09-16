UrduPoint.com
40,000 Kashmiris Arrested Since August 5, Says WPI Leader

Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:10 AM

Indian forces have arrested around 40,000 Kashmiris since August 5, the day when India abrogated Article 370 to scrap Jammu and Kashmir of its special status in the Indian constitution

According to Kashmir Media Service, this was disclosed by Sheema Mohsin, a senior leader of the Welfare Party of India during a media interview in New Delhi. Sheema along with a three-member delegation of Welfare Party of India visited occupied Kashmir from September 12 and 13.

The party leaders said that the people of Kashmir had expressed total trust deficit with India for its unilateral decisions with respect to Articles 370 and 35A.

The WPI delegation, led by it President SQR Ilyas and comprising other office-bearers Sheema Mohsin and Subramani Arumugam, visited Kashmir for two days on September 12 and 13 and interacted with people at large to gouge the mood in the Valley.

Sheema Mohsin said that the people were in difficulty yet they were determined to fight for their fundamental rights.

