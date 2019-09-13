UrduPoint.com
40,485 Kashmiris On Both Sides Of LoC Used Bus Service To Meet Loved Ones

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 06:45 PM

As many as 40,485 Kashmiris residing on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) have used bus services, operating between Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, to meet their loved ones during a 13-year period from 2005 to 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :As many as 40,485 Kashmiris residing on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) have used bus services, operating between Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, to meet their loved ones during a 13-year period from 2005 to 2018.

According to an official of travel and Trade Authority, as many as 26,011 Kashmiris have used the bus services from AJK and 14,474 Kashmiris from Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) to cross the LoC to meet their relatives.

Out of the total commuters, he said around 16,036 travelers crossed the LoC from Chakothi point, as many as 22,570 from Tetrinote and approximately 879 from Chillihana through different bus services.

Answering a question, the official said bus service was started in April 2005 keeping in view the demand of divided Kashmiri families of the two sides by issuing triple entry permit with increased frequency.

He said initially a cell was set up to facilitate the divided families, latter it was upgraded to the Travel Trade Authority under the direct control of Azad Jammu and Kashmir government.

About the trade activities, he said at present no trade activities were taking place between two divided areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

