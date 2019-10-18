UrduPoint.com
4.2 Measured Earthquake Jolts Mirpur, Adjoining Areas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 07:08 PM

4.2 measured earthquake jolts Mirpur, adjoining areas

Mirpur and adjoining areas experienced earthquake of mild intensity on Friday afternoon

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) : Mirpur and adjoining areas experienced earthquake of mild intensity on Friday afternoon. The area was shaken following the catastrophe measuring 4.2 at the Richet Scale at 03.32 p.m on Friday. The epicenter of the earthquake was in north-east 12 km away of Mirpur, however no loss of life or property has yet been reported from any part of the quake-hit Mirpur and adjoining areas.

The aftershocks of mild intensity are being frequently experienced with pause for the last 23 days since the Sept. 24 devastating earthquake stroke Mirpur City and its adjoining Areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, causing a great panic among the locals of this city of AJK holding the country's second largest Mangla dam reservoir on its soil.

It may be added that the authorities had confirmed a total 39 of the casualties besides injuring of at least 800 people in two major phases of the earthquake of moderate intensity measuring 5.

8 at Richter Scale in Mirpur and adjoining Bhimbher districts on September 24, 2019 and on Sept. 26 had baadly shaken entire Mirpur and adjoining areas rendering hundreds of thousands of people shelterless besides causing loss of billions of rupees to the private and public properties in quake-hit areas of Mirpur subdivision..

The people rushed out their houses to the open spaces to save the lives. The frequent and intermittent aftershocks have spread more panic in the area. The people are preferring to stay open to sky at middle and sides of the major city streets to avert threat to their lives following the repeated experiencing of the tremors of the catastrophe time and again.

