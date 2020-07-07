4.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Mirpur AJK, its adjourning areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The lake-city of Mirpur, Azad Jammu & Kashmir State, and its adjoining areas lashed with mild-intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale at 12.27 a.m. on Tuesday, local authorities have confirmed

The catastrophe emerging from 5 km deep under ground with epicenter at 20 km away in north-west of Jhelum district and 76 KM south-east of Rawalpindi, Pakistan created panic in different parts of Mirpur city and the district where the tremors last for about 4 to 5 seconds without any pause.

No loss of life or property was reported from any part of the Mirpur and adjoining areas following the calamity.

It may be mentioned here that the aftershocks of mild intensity are experienced, with pause of months, since the Sept.

24 last year devastating earthquake of moderate intensity measuring 5.8 at Richter Scale had stroke Mirpur City and its adjoining areas in twin Constituencies of LA-3 and 04 in this district of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The catastrophe had left at least 40 persons dead besides injuring of minimum of 800 others sustained injuries in two major phases of the earthquake in Mirpur and adjoining Bhimbher districts on September 24, and 26, last year.

In the recent past on June 13, this year, - Mirpur city was shaken by the earthquake of mild intensity that lasted for about 05 to 06 seconds.

People rushed out of houses to open spaces in panic. The recent frequent wave of the catastrophe has spread severe panic in entire area.