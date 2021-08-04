UrduPoint.com

5 August Will Mark As Black Day For Kashmiris: Farooq Rehmani

Wed 04th August 2021

The Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK chapter), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has said that 5 August, 2021, will be marked as a Black Day across Jammu and Kashmir, to denounce India's decision of dismemberment the territory and its illegal and forcible merger with India

According to Kashmir Media Service, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, in a statement, appealed to all sections and regions of IIOJK to demonstrate their political will-power by making the shutdown call given by the APHC successful.

He said the people in Azad Kashmir and Pakistan and overseas also should show complete solidarity with the people of IIOJK, who have been rendering unparalleled sacrifices to show their hate against the occupational Hindutva regime of India.

He said the environment in IIOJK for the last two years was do or die, or now or never and was calling upon the world to help the people of Kashmir in their struggle for freedom from India's eight hundred thousand strong occupational troops.

"In 2019, unfortunate day for the Kashmiris began with "Kashmir Siege" and war crimes of Indian forces on the people began with impunity.

During India's mirage of secularism, India had done no good to humanity in Jammu and Kashmir, but now after throwing off the mantle of so-called secularism under the leadership of Modi and Amit Shah, it left no stone unturned to impose repressive laws to transform Kashmir into a Hindu majority region," the JKPFL Chairman said.

"India has changed all laws in Kashmir to that effect; laws of Delhi have been thrust, culture, language, demography all are under severe assault of the Hindu BJP government of India.

The administration has been reshuffled totally and the Kashmiri Muslim officers and low paid employees have been terminated of their services and replaced by non-Kashmiris and non-Muslims. Besides, India has nefarious designs to alter the demographic structure of IIOK by its arbitrarily framed domicile rules and issuing hundreds thousands of state resident certificates to the outsiders in violation of its own historical laws and the international laws.

All this is being conducted under the draconian laws, such as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which are used to put leaders, political workers and youth in long detentions outside IIOJK in fabricated criminal cases, to provide impunity to crimes against humanity and carry out state terrorism by their occupation forces, whose number has been increasing for the last 73 years despite UN's bar on increasing them," he maintained.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani appealed to the UN to send its fact-finding teams to IIOJK to find out the truth hidden by India before the world community, visit Indian prisons where Kashmiri leaders or common citizens are languishing and initiate measures to resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute according to the relevant resolutions of the United Nations.

