5 more COVID positive cases surface in AJK, tally goes to 93

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) reported 5 more COVID 19 positive cases during the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 93 with 69 recovered cases and one death.

Health Minister Dr Najeed Naqi said that two cases were reported from Bagh district, one from Rawalakot district and 2 from Muzaffarabad during a random testing exercise to detective the positive carriers at the crowded areas and people dealing with public.

The Minister said all the cases have a travel history and one out of 2 cases traced in Muzaffarabad is a tailor came from Gujranwala a couple of days earlier while other one is running a medical store in the city.

Out of the total 93 cases, 69 have discharged from the Hospitals after complete recovery while one had died and only 23 active cases are under treatment in Hospital, a spokesman of Health department said.

The spokesman said 208 more people have been tested during the last 24 hours for COVID- 19 taking the number of total tests in the region to 3245 out of which results of 3183 were received and 93 found positive.