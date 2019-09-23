UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

50 Days Of Military Siege In IOK

Sumaira FH 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 08:57 PM

50 days of military siege in IOK

The miseries and agonies of the people have increased manifold on the completion of 50 days of military siege, in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The miseries and agonies of the people have increased manifold on the completion of 50 days of military siege, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media service, communications blackout, marked by unprecedented restrictions, continue to remain in place with all shops and other business establishments closed and school buildings empty of students. There is a growing shortage of daily commodities including baby food and medicines. mobile phone and internet services are suspended while tv channels shut in the territory from 5th of August when India scrapped Kashmir's special status.

However, the residents watch Pakistani TV channels available on dish as a means to have a real picture of what is going around and the world outside. Ever since India imposed clampdown on August 5, demand for the dish has massively grown as the local cable operators are not allowed to transmit Pakistani channels.

A dealer in Jammu said that even people from Doda, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri areas of Jammu region come looking for the dish.

Despite India's inhuman and brutal tactics, the people of Kashmir are determined to continue their liberation struggle till it reaches its logical end.

In this regard, posters have appeared in different parts of occupied Kashmir vowing to resist the assault on Kashmir's distinct identity, religion and civilization, tooth and nail. The posters published on behalf of Hurriyat activists have asked people to come on streets for protests against anti-Kashmiri policies of Modi government.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency is planning to charge sheet Muhammad Yasin Malik along with four other top Hurriyat leaders in fake cases registered against them in 2017. Other three Hurriyat leaders include Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi and Masarrat Aalam Butt. Interestingly, an NIA official admitted that Muhammad Yasin Malik's real crime is his role in formation of the Joint Resistance Leadership.

Indian media reported that the future of Information Technology sector workers in Kashmir valley was in jeopardy because of the prolonged internet shutdown. Several workers have been dismissed from the employment.

The report said that the sprawling IT hub at Rangreth in Budgam district, on the outskirts of Srinagar, wears a deserted look and added that since the Internet was snapped following the revocation of the Kashmir's special status on 5th of August, it is struggling for survival.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shortage Internet World Technology Business Mobile Jammu Srinagar Hub August 2017 Media TV All From Government Top Employment

Recent Stories

Rouhani, Macron Discuss Persian Gulf Security Issu ..

3 minutes ago

Indian military commanders' statements about AJK, ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab orders intensifying anti-dengue campaign in ..

3 minutes ago

Mehergarh to organize a three-day workshop on folk ..

3 minutes ago

Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

3 minutes ago

Infant among two found dead in Faisalabad

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.