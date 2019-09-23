50 days of military siege in IOK

The miseries and agonies of the people have increased manifold on the completion of 50 days of military siege, in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The miseries and agonies of the people have increased manifold on the completion of 50 days of military siege, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media service, communications blackout, marked by unprecedented restrictions, continue to remain in place with all shops and other business establishments closed and school buildings empty of students. There is a growing shortage of daily commodities including baby food and medicines. mobile phone and internet services are suspended while tv channels shut in the territory from 5th of August when India scrapped Kashmir's special status.

However, the residents watch Pakistani TV channels available on dish as a means to have a real picture of what is going around and the world outside. Ever since India imposed clampdown on August 5, demand for the dish has massively grown as the local cable operators are not allowed to transmit Pakistani channels.

A dealer in Jammu said that even people from Doda, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri areas of Jammu region come looking for the dish.

Despite India's inhuman and brutal tactics, the people of Kashmir are determined to continue their liberation struggle till it reaches its logical end.

In this regard, posters have appeared in different parts of occupied Kashmir vowing to resist the assault on Kashmir's distinct identity, religion and civilization, tooth and nail. The posters published on behalf of Hurriyat activists have asked people to come on streets for protests against anti-Kashmiri policies of Modi government.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency is planning to charge sheet Muhammad Yasin Malik along with four other top Hurriyat leaders in fake cases registered against them in 2017. Other three Hurriyat leaders include Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi and Masarrat Aalam Butt. Interestingly, an NIA official admitted that Muhammad Yasin Malik's real crime is his role in formation of the Joint Resistance Leadership.

Indian media reported that the future of Information Technology sector workers in Kashmir valley was in jeopardy because of the prolonged internet shutdown. Several workers have been dismissed from the employment.

The report said that the sprawling IT hub at Rangreth in Budgam district, on the outskirts of Srinagar, wears a deserted look and added that since the Internet was snapped following the revocation of the Kashmir's special status on 5th of August, it is struggling for survival.